UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gambia Hunting 14 Coronavirus Quarantine Escapees

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Gambia hunting 14 coronavirus quarantine escapees

Banjul, Gambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Gambian authorities were on Friday searching for 14 people who broke out of a hotel where they had been quarantined as a coronavirus precaution and escaped, health officials said.

The group was among 32 passengers who arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom on Wednesday and placed in quarantine in the hotel located in the capital Banjul.

In a statement broadcast on Thursday, Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said that some quarantined passengers "apparently became aggressive," broke down the hotel gates and ran away.

He added that the incident was "very, very detrimental" and created "risk for the entire nation".

The tiny West African state recorded its first coronavirus case on Tuesday, in a young woman who also flew into the country from the United Kingdom.

President Adama Barrow had the same day announced measures to contain the virus, such as closing schools and placing arrivals from affected country in quarantine.

Underscoring the difficulty of enforcing the rules, Modou Njie, a health ministry director, said that many passengers on Wednesday were uncooperative from the outset and squabbled about boarding the bus to the hotel.

He added that 14 people in total later fled quarantine.

"We are looking for them. We are trying to ascertain the nationalities of those who escaped," Njie told AFP.

Related Topics

Hotel Young Same Banjul Barrow United Kingdom Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

11 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

26 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

49 minutes ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

49 minutes ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.