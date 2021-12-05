Gambia incumbent Barrow leads in partial presidential results

Banjul, Gambia, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The Gambia's incumbent leader Adama Barrow was well placed to be re-elected on Sunday, according to partial results from most districts.

The electoral commission released partial results from 40 of the country's 53 districts showing that Barrow, who took the presidency five years ago and ended more than 20 years of dictatorship, was well ahead of his main competitor Ousainou Darboe.