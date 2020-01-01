UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gambia President Forms New Political Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Gambia president forms new political party

Banjul, Gambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Gambian President Adama Barrow created a new political party on Tuesday, according to the country's electoral authority, in a move that would allow him to contest future elections unhindered.

The president has formally registered the National Peoples Party, with himself as its leader, Joe Colley, the communications director for The Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission, told AFP.

The announcement comes as the Barrow's relationship with his former political party -- the country's largest -- has deteriorated, and during mounting calls for him to step down After a coalition of parties agreed to back him, Barrow defeated former autocrat Yahya Jammeh in elections in the tiny West African state in 2016.

Their agreement stipulated that Barrow quit his United Democratic Party to stand as an independent, and step down after three years of leading an interim government, an AFP journalist said.

But The Gambia has been increasingly divided over whether Barrow should step down or not.

Presidential terms last five years in the former British colony.

At the end of September, part of Barrow's original coalition agreed to support him completing a five-year term.

Two parties, including the UDP, have rejected the move, however.

Thousands of protesters also took to the streets this month demanding that Barrow honour his pledge and step down on January 19 -- the three-year anniversary of his swearing-in.

Forming a new party would allow Barrow to contest elections without relying on parties such as the UDP, an AFP journalist said.

Related Topics

Barrow Gambia January September 2016 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

2 hours ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

3 hours ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

3 hours ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

3 hours ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.