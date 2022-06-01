Gambia signs diplomatic, trade agreements with Equatorial Guinea

BANJUL, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) --:The West African nation of Gambia has signed several accords with Equatorial Guinea to foster trade and diplomatic ties.

The agreements were signed on Sunday by Gambian President Adama Barrow who is attending African Union Summit, and his host Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the State House of the Gambia.

The two sides signed the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, cooperation framework agreement and Memorandum of Understanding on diplomatic consultations between the foreign ministries, and agreement on reciprocal exemption of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports, the statement said.