UrduPoint.com

Gambia Signs Diplomatic, Trade Agreements With Equatorial Guinea

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Gambia signs diplomatic, trade agreements with Equatorial Guinea

BANJUL, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) --:The West African nation of Gambia has signed several accords with Equatorial Guinea to foster trade and diplomatic ties.

The agreements were signed on Sunday by Gambian President Adama Barrow who is attending African Union Summit, and his host Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the State House of the Gambia.

The two sides signed the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, cooperation framework agreement and Memorandum of Understanding on diplomatic consultations between the foreign ministries, and agreement on reciprocal exemption of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports, the statement said.

Related Topics

Barrow Equatorial Guinea Gambia Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

3 minutes ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

9 minutes ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st June 2022

3 hours ago
 OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.