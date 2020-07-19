(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Gambian Alhaji Momodo Njle, better known as 'Biri-Biri' and a Sevilla fan favourite in the 1970s, died on Sunday aged 72, the La Liga club confirmed.

"This morning he died in a hospital in Dakar," read a statement on Sevilla's official website, adding that he "had recently undergone an operation he could not overcome." Biri-Biri signed for Sevilla in 1973, when the Andalusian team, where he would play for five years, was in the second division.

He went on to become one of the key figures in Sevilla's promotion to the top flight in the 1974-75 campaign, when he scored 14 goals.

In 109 appearances for Sevilla, Biri-Biri scored 34 goals. "Many players have better statistics in Sevilla's history but few have made such an impact as he did," Sevilla said on Sunday.

Sevilla have asked permission from La Liga to hold a minute of silence in tribute to Biri-Biri before their final match of the season against Valencia on Sunday, when the players will also wear black armbands.