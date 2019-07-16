UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Game Of Thrones' Breaks Record With 32 Emmy Nominations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:40 PM

'Game of Thrones' breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The final season of "Game of Thrones" smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by any show in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods Tuesday.

The HBO fantasy epic was followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," with Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic a distant second after gaining 20 nominations for the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.

Related Topics

Oscar

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

11 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

56 minutes ago

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

2 hours ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.