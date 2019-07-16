'Game Of Thrones' Breaks Record With 32 Emmy Nominations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:40 PM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The final season of "Game of Thrones" smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by any show in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods Tuesday.
The HBO fantasy epic was followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," with Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic a distant second after gaining 20 nominations for the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.