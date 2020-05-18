UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Game-worn Air Jordan Sneakers Sell For Record-breaking $560,000

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Game-worn Air Jordan sneakers sell for record-breaking $560,000

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :A pair of Air Jordan sneakers worn in a game by Michael Jordan sold Sunday for $560,000 at Sotheby's auction house, an all-time record for basketball shoes.

The white, black and red shoes, made for Jordan in 1985 and autographed by the NBA legend himself, dethroned the reigning "Moon Shoe," one of Nike's first sneakers, a pair of which sold in July 2019 for $437,000, also at Sotheby's.

The latest sale highlighted the soaring market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar since the release of "The Last Dance," an ESPN/Netflix documentary that chronicles the saga of Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.

It also confirms that the lowly sneaker now has a place of pride in the world of wealthy collectors alongside more traditional collectibles.

The pair of Air Jordan 1's in the "Chicago" color scheme, the most emblematic model of its generation, easily surpassed Sotheby's pre-sale estimate of $100,000-$150,000.

The Air Jordan 1 is the first model specially created by Nike for Michael Jordan, who wore them in his first season in the NBA.

"I think the game-worn Air Jordan 1's are the most iconic sneakers of all time," the seller, collector Jordan Gell said.

Related Topics

World Sale Chicago July Sunday 2019 Market All

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

2 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

2 hours ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.