Gandhara art exhibition attracts large number of visitors in Beijing

BEIJING, Mar. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan-China joint exhibition being held at the Palace Museum to showcase the cultural heritage of Gandhara has attracted a large number of visitors.

The exhibition titled "Gandhara Heritage along the Silk Road" was jointly organized by the Palace Museum and Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Heritage and Cultural Division, Pakistan.

The exhibition featured a wide array of artifacts, sculptures, and other items that were representative of the Gandharan culture.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque said that the exhibition had generated a lot of interest among Chinese people and it would further promote cultural ties and the people to people exchanges between Pakistan and China.

He said that initially, the exhibition was organized for three months but owing to interest shown by the people, it was expected to continue for months.

The exhibition also included a multimedia presentation, art installations, and interactive activities to help visitors understand the cultural history of the region.

Over 170 art pieces brought from various museums of Pakistan would be showcased at the Palace Museum, Beijing.

The event was also an important part of the Year of Tourism Exchanges being celebrated by China and Pakistan this year.

Ambassador Haque said that a large number of people from both countries, including government officials, academics, and members of the public had so far visited this exhibition and learnt more about Gandhara Heritage.

The Gandhara exhibition was a great opportunity for both countries to learn more about each others' culture and history.

The exhibition will also help strengthen the ties between the two nations and promote mutual understanding, he added.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistani and Chinese cultures had several similarities.

He said that the cultural exchanges would further strengthen all weather friendship between the two countries.