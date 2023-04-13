UrduPoint.com

Gandhara Art Exhibition Underway At Palace Museum In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :An exhibition of ancient Gandhara art is underway at the Palace Museum in Beijing.

The exhibition showcases a total of 203 artifacts, of which 173 come from seven museums in Pakistan and 30 from the Palace Museum. Ancient Gandhara was a thriving center of trade along the Silk Road.

Gandhara archaeological sites mainly spread across the southern end of the present-day Hindu Kush and Karakorum mountain ranges in northern Pakistan. This also is an area of the ancient Silk Road that intersected with Mediterranean civilization, Iranian civilization and Indian civilization, according to Global Times.

China and Pakistan are both ancient civilizations on the Silk Road with a long history of cultural and artistic exchanges. Historical records show that between 400AD and 630AD, ancient Chinese monks traveled to Pakistan and left written materials about Gandhara culture. Chinese artifacts, inscriptions, and coins have also been discovered in many archaeological sites in Pakistan, giving remarkable evidence of historical China-Pakistan exchanges.

The exhibition, lasting until June 15, aims to demonstrate the artistic charm of Gandhara culture and its far-reaching influence on China and East Asia.

