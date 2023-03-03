UrduPoint.com

Gane Gears Up To Take Down 'bad Boy' Jones In MMA Title Fight

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Gane gears up to take down 'bad boy' Jones in MMA title fight

Paris, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Ciryl Gane described Saturday's UFC heavyweight title fight against Jon 'Bones' Jones in Las Vegas as "the biggest fight" of his career and insisted he would "give a good fight" against arguably the biggest name in the MMA world.

The fight for the vacant heavyweight title brings together two men from very different sides of the cage.

Jones, who is no stranger to controversy outside the ring having been twice banned for his involvement in a hit-and-run accident and a doping violation, is considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of the sport, having made his mark at light heavyweight level.

Gane, a genuine heavyweight with the dance steps of a middleweight, insists he comes from a quieter end of the street.

"We're completely different in terms of character," the Frenchman told AFP.

"He's a bit of a controversial person and I'm a pretty straightforward person. He's more of a bad boy.

"But we're going to fight, it's sport. It's the sport aspect that I put ahead of the other more personal things that I don't care about." Gane also distances himself from the American in terms of their fightgame and experience.

"When he was already a multiple-time champion, I hadn't even started combat sports yet," says Gane.

"When I started Thai boxing at 25, he had already been a champion for three years, I didn't even know MMA. I was just starting Thai boxing and then I switched to MMA in 2018.

"Our stories are really very different.

He started very young, I started very late." Gane, 32, missed his first title chance last year when he was beaten by Francis Ngannou.

But he bounced back strongly with a third-round stoppage of Tai Tuivasa at home in Paris last autumn, and has now been given a second bite on the golden Apple -- the undisputed heavyweight title.

"This is without a doubt the biggest fight of my career," says Gane.

The 35-year-old Jones, however, is a different kind of fighter, viewed as pound for pound the best fighter in the world for many years.

On the downside, the American has not stepped into the ring for three years and is making the step-up in weight but Gane does not see that as something that will hold him back in Vegas.

"He (Jones) doesn't really have a weakness," says Gane.

"He's someone who is versatile and, more important, has very good wrestling skills, good cage management, good overall opponent management.

"So he is someone who has a very good 'fight IQ'.

"But I also have a very good 'fight IQ'. My strong points will be my footwork, in the sense that I move a lot, I move more than him.

"This is his first experience in the heavyweight division, so maybe that can be to my advantage as well." It will be a battle of different styles, to be sure, but one which will see the coronation of a new heavyweight champion of the world.

"In the cage, we don't go in with weapons, we go in with our fists and our feet and that's what's going to happen," says Gane.

"We're going to give a good fight."

Related Topics

Accident World Sports Young Paris Las Vegas 2018 Apple Gold From Best Weight Boxing

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

8 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

8 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

8 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

8 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

8 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.