Gang gunfight leaves 16 dead in Mexico

Culiacán, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A running gunbattle between rival drug gangs left at least 16 people dead in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, local authorities said Thursday.

"A van with seven bodies was located" after an initial clash between two rival gangs in a rural community, while nine bodies were discovered following a second exchange, Sinaloa's state security minister Cristobal Castandeda told reporters.