UrduPoint.com

Gangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Gangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 78.13 Yuan (about 10.84 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 1.59 percent up from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 1,033 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 80,708.5 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy Market From Share

Recent Stories

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

5 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.