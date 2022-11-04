Gangdong carbon market closes higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUANGHOU,Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :--:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 78.13 Yuan (about 10.84 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Saturday, 1.59 percent up from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 1,033 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 80,708.5 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.