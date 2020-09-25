UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ganna Claims Italy's First World Time Trial Crown On Home Soil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Ganna claims Italy's first world time trial crown on home soil

Imola, Italy, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Filipo Ganna became Italy's first time trial world champion on Friday by pipping Belgium's Wout Van Aert on home soil in Imola.

Van Aert was 26 seconds behind the 24-year-old Team Ineos rider with Switzerland's Stefan Kueng trailing by 29 seconds in third place.

Former Tour de France champion, and Ganna's fellow Ineos rider, Geraint Thomas was fourth with 2019 winner Rohan Dennis in fifth.

This year's worlds have been shortened to four races from Thursday to Sunday and moved from Switzerland to Imola in Italy because of local Covid-19 restrictions.

On Thursday, the US' defending champion Chloe Dygert crashed out allowing the Netherlands' Anna van der Breggen to claim the women's event.

On Saturday, Van der Breggen's compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten will defend her women's road race title just eight days after fracturing her wrist at last week's Giro Rosa.

The worlds finish on Sunday as Tadej Pogacar, fresh from winning the Tour in Paris last weekend, will face competition from the man he beat to the yellow jersey Primoz Roglic for the men's 258.2km race which starts and ends on the Enzo e Dino Ferrari automobile circuit.

Related Topics

World France Road Paris Man Van Italy Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Women Sunday 2019 Event From Ferrari Race

Recent Stories

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

18 minutes ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

18 minutes ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

18 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Urges UN to Establish International Day t ..

18 minutes ago

Prime Minister asks UN Security Council to protect ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.