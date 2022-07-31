UrduPoint.com

Garcia Downs Bogdan For Poland WTA Title

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Caroline Garcia won her second WTA title of the season Sunday as she defeated Romania's Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 in the final in Warsaw.

The Frenchwoman lifted her second trophy in little over a month having ended a three-year title drought at Bad Homburg in June.

Garcia, ranked 45th in the world, broke Bogdan five times to earn her ninth career title. She has now won 18 of her last 21 matches.

"It was a tough match, every final is always tricky," said Garcia. "You know you're at the last step and you want to make it happen, to hold the trophy in your hand.

"But that's what both players want. Maybe today is an experience I had from the past finals, (they) helped me to manage my emotions a little bit better and be able to play my game, to be very aggressive and to know what I had to do."Former world number four Garcia had dropped to 79th in May, her lowest ranking since 2014.

Her title run in Warsaw included a victory over Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals that ended the French Open champion's unbeaten season on clay.

