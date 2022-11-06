UrduPoint.com

Garcia Edges Kasatkina To Advance At WTA Finals

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Garcia edges Kasatkina to advance at WTA Finals

Fort Worth, United States, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Caroline Garcia rallied from a set down to beat Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) on Saturday in a winner-take-all clash that sent the French player into the WTA Finals knockout phase.

The clash for the last semi-final berth was tense and action-packed, Garcia shaking off the frustration of the first set then holding on in the tightly contested third to line up a meeting with fifth-ranked Greek Maria Sakkari.

Round robin play concluded later Saturday with world number one Iga Swiatek, already assured of her semi-final berth, beating American teenager Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-0.

Gauff had already been eliminated from semi-final contention.

Garcia, ranked sixth, became the first player in 30 attempts this season to beat Kasatkina after dropping the first set.

After rolling through the second set, she had a chance to break in the 13-minute ninth game of the third, but Kasatkina saved six break points to hold as they went to a tiebreaker.

Garcia gave herself two match points with a gutsy rally, sending Kasatkina wide with a swinging forehand volley then firing a backhand volley cross-court.

