Garcia Eyes Pacquiao, Spence In Bid To Regain Crown

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

Garcia eyes Pacquiao, Spence in bid to regain crown

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Former world welterweight champion Danny Garcia is looking at Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence in a bid to reclaim the throne, provided he gets past Ukrainian Ivan Redkach next week.

If Garcia defeats Redkach on January 25 at the Barclays Center, he would be in line to fight World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation champion Spence (26-0 with 21 knockouts).

But Garcia has also been mentioned as a possible next foe for Filipino icon Manny Pacquaio (62-7 with two drawn and 39 knockouts), the World Boxing Association champion at 147 Pounds (66.7kg), and the 31-year-old US fighter fancies his odds against either reigning champion.

"I feel like my style is dangerous for both Spence and Pacquiao," Garcia said. "For Errol, I see he likes to stand in front of his opponents and he isn't the hardest guy to hit.

"With Manny, I feel like my counter punching and style would also be hard for him.

So, I like my chances against both of them." Pacquiao, 41, took a 12-round split decision over Keith Thurman last July in Las Vegas to capture the WBA crown.

For the moment, Garcia (35-2 with 21 knockouts) must concentrate on southpaw Redkach, 23-4 with one drawn and 18 knockouts.

"I'm just taking it one fight at a time," Garcia said. "I've been that way my whole career. I know you can't overlook anyone. I'm totally locked in on Ivan, and that's it." Redkach is coming off a sixth-round knockout of former welterweight champion Devon Alexander last June in his first fight at the weight.

"He's really hungry. He obviously wants to win," Garcia said. "I just have to be ready for whatever he brings to the table... I just have to be on my A-game and make no mistakes."Garcia's only outing of 2019 came last April when he stopped Adrian Granados in the seventh round, the first early stoppage ever suffered by Granados.

