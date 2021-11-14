UrduPoint.com

Gardner Claims Moto2 Title As Artigas Wins Maiden Moto3 GP At Valencia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Valencia, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Australian rider Remy Gardner became Moto2 world champion on Sunday in spite of only finishing tenth at the concluding Valencia Grand Prix which was won by his main rival and Kalex teammate Raul Fernandez.

The 23-year-old, whose father Wayne Gardner was (premier class) 500cc world champion in 1987, finished just four points ahead of Fernandez, two years his junior.

Two more Kalex riders, Fabio di Giannantonio and Augusto Fernandez completed the Valencia podium following a shortened 16-lap race that was interrupted owing to several falls.

Gardner and Raul Fernandez, who notched his eighth victory of the season, are both set to make the step up to MotoGP next season at KTM-Tech3.

Spain's Xavier Artigas of Honda won his maiden Moto3 GP on the same track earlier.

His countryman Pedro Acosta, winner of the world title last week at the age of just 17, fell on the final lap.

"I feel great," said the 18-year-old winner. "It was a tough day but I went all in." A 75,000 crowd was out at the Ricardo Tormo track, that has seen a series of falls in practice in the lead up.

All eyes will be on the MotoGP on the same track later when seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi will bring the curtain down on a career which started in 1996.

Moto 2 result 1. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 25:38.612, 2. Fabio di Giannantonio (ITA/Kalex) at 0.517, 3. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 0.786, 4. Celestino Vietti (ITA/Kalex) 2.393, 5. Aron Canet (ESP/Boscoscuro) 4.978 Selected: 10. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 9.112 Standings (season ending) 1. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 311 pts, 2. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 307, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 214, 4. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 190, 5. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 174 Moto 3 result 1. Xavier Artigas (ESP/Honda) 38min 30.302sec, 2. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) at 0.043, 3. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 0.232, 4. Filip Salac (CZE/Honda) 0.443, 5. Deniz Oncu (TUR/KTM) 0.540Standings (season ending)1. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 259 pts, 2. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 216, 3. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 188, 4. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 171, 5. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 160

