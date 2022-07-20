UrduPoint.com

Gareca Bids Farewell To Peru With Message To Fans

Published July 20, 2022

Gareca bids farewell to Peru with message to fans

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) --:Ricardo Gareca confirmed his decision to step down as Peru football team manager on Tuesday following more than seven years in the role.

The 64-year-old's decision comes a little more than a month after Peru's penalty shootout loss to Australia in their World Cup qualifying playoff.

"I'd like to thank the footballers because they were all vital," the Argentine coach told a news conference. "They've always had great respect and professionalism during my time here."Gareca, a former forward who was capped 27 times for Argentina, led the Blanquirroja to 40 wins, 21 draws and 35 losses following his appointment in March 2015.

His biggest achievement was guiding Peru to the 2018 World Cup in Russia - the South American team's first appearance in football's showpiece tournament in 36 years.

