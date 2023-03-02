UrduPoint.com

Gareca In Line For Velez Coaching Job

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gareca in line for Velez coaching job

BUENOS AIRES, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :-- Ricardo Gareca is in advanced talks with Velez Sarsfield about the Argentine club's vacant managerial position, according to widespread local media reports.

The 65-year-old is understood to be finalizing the details of a contract that will run until December 31.

Velez initiated talks with Gareca after sacking Alexander Medina last week amid a poor run of results.

A former forward who was capped 27 times for Argentina, Gareca has been out of work since parting ways with Peru's national team last July.

