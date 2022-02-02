UrduPoint.com

Garoppolo Hints At Trade From 49ers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Garoppolo hints at trade from 49ers

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game, may end up with another team next season after delivering an apparent farewell message to 49er fans on Tuesday.

"It's been a hell of a ride," Garoppolo said. "I love you guys. See ya." Garoppolo's message to the fans came at the end of a online news conference with reporters.

The 30-year-old signal caller has one year remaining on a five-year, $137.5 million contract.

Garoppolo also discussed his NFL future during the Zoom call.

"I was talking to (general manager) John (Lynch) yesterday about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way," Garoppolo said.

"I've got a long career ahead of me. I'm excited about it. I'm excited about the opportunities to come.

"I just want to go to a place where they want to win.

That's really what I'm in this game for. I'm here to play football, win football games and as long as I've got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself." His possible exit from the 49ers may have been speeded up when the club chose quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 entry draft.

Garoppolo could take his chances with a trade to another team, especially with the retirements in recent weeks of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger opening up starting spots.

San Francisco was 15 minutes away from advancing to the Super Bowl last week, but the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 20-17.

Garoppolo had 15 starts last season for the Niners, who finished with a 9-6 record.

He threw for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns.

