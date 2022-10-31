UrduPoint.com

Gas Crisis Fears Recede For Now As Europe Stockpiles

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 04:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :With prices falling and ports clogged with liquefied natural gas tankers, fears of a winter heating crisis in Europe have eased but experts are warning against complacency.

For over a week now, there have been bottlenecks at Spanish ports of ships bringing in LNG, indicating Europe is at full capacity.

Spanish gas regulator Enagas says the backlog at ports is expected to last at least until this week.

The Dutch TTF, a leading European benchmark price, is now close to its lowest level since June, at under 100 Euros per megawatt hour at the end of October.

Its price has fallen more than 60 percent since a massive surge in August when Russia's disruptions to its supply via the Nord Stream pipelines alarmed markets.

TTF's short-term futures price even briefly went negative last week, for the first time since October 2019. In the United States, gas prices have also fallen sharply.

The days of stratospheric price rises of up to 350 euros per megawatt hour in Europe in March, a few days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, seem to be well and truly in the past.

Since then Europe has made efforts to fill its storage facilities to reduce dependence on Russian gas and sought alternative suppliers, holding crisis meetings and calling for a cut in domestic usage.

