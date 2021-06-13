UrduPoint.com
Gas Explosion In China Kills 11, Rescue Operation Ongoing: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Gas explosion in China kills 11, rescue operation ongoing: officials

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 37 others seriously injured when a gas line explosion ripped through a residential compound in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, local officials said.

Rescue efforts were continuing, a statement by the government in Shiyan city said, adding at least 144 people were pulled from a badly damaged market building.

