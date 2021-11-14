UrduPoint.com

Gas Explosion In Mexico City Leaves One Dead, 12 Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:An explosion caused by accumlation of gas inside a house in Mexico City killed one person and injured 12 others on Saturday, authorities said.

The explosion occurred at about 9:40 a.m.

local time (1540 GMT) in the Pensil Norte neighborhood, said the city's Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection.

The deceased was a 20-year-old woman whose body was located in the rubble of the house that collapsed.

No other houses or properties were damaged in the explosion.

