Gas explosion in Mexico City leaves one dead, 12 injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:An explosion caused by accumlation of gas inside a house in Mexico City killed one person and injured 12 others on Saturday, authorities said.

The explosion occurred at about 9:40 a.m.

local time (1540 GMT) in the Pensil Norte neighborhood, said the city's Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection.

The deceased was a 20-year-old woman whose body was located in the rubble of the house that collapsed.

No other houses or properties were damaged in the explosion.