Gas explosion in northern Iraq leaves 4 dead, 26 injured

DUHOK, Iraq , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :At least four people were killed and 26 injured when a gas explosion ripped through a bakery located above a student dormitory in Iraq's Duhok province, health authorities said early Tuesday.

Health officials in Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said the injured have been hospitalized.

Last week, an explosion occurred at a house in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province due to a gas leak, leaving 15 people dead and 12 injured.