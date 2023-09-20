Gas explosion in Russian residential apartment kills 4, injures 7

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed after a gas explosion in an apartment building in Russia on Wednesday, the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement.

The blast occurred in a 9-storey residential building in the town of Balashikha, 22 kilometers east of the capital Moscow.

Seven people were also injured and two still remain trapped under the rubble, the ministry said, adding that as many as 184 people with the help of tools and heavy machinery are engaged in clearing of the debris.

The strong explosion led to the collapse of third, fourth and fifth floors of the building, at least 10 apartments were damaged, and there is a threat of further destruction.

The attorney general's office opened a criminal investigation on account of "provision of services that do not meet security requirements."