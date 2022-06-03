UrduPoint.com

Gas Explosion Injures 20 People In North Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Gas explosion injures 20 people in north Nigeria

LAGOS, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:At least 20 people were injured in an explosion Thurday evening at a a gas refilling shop in Nigeria's north state of Kano, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the blast, in the Kumbotso local government area, was caused by fire from an exploded cylinder used by a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop, said Saminu Yusif, spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service.

Those injured are receiving treatment in hospitals, Yusif told Xinhua on the phone.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

