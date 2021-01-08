UrduPoint.com
Gas Explosion Kills 1 In Uzbekistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

Gas explosion kills 1 in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A gas explosion killed a girl in Khiva, a town in the northwestern Khorezm region in Uzbekistan, the Emergency Situations Ministry said Friday.

The explosion occurred early Friday morning, it said, adding that the girl's body was recovered from the ruins and her father was hospitalized with burn injuries.

The main cause of the incident could be a violation of safety rules for using natural gas, the ministry said, adding that an investigation into the accident was still underway.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

