Gas Explosion Kills 2, Injures 14 In Pakistan's Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) --:Two people were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion inside a residential building in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, local reports said.

The incident happened late Saturday night after a gas cylinder exploded in the residential building in the city, the reports said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are in critical condition after suffering serious burn injuries.

The deceased and four of the wounded are family members living in the apartment where the explosion happened, while the others were living in neighboring apartments.

