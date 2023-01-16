Gas explosion kills two, injures one in central Uzbekistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) --:A gas explosion in a two-story residential building in the central Sirdarya region of Uzbekistan has killed two people and injured one, the Sirdarya regional administration said Monday.

It said that the explosion occurred on Sunday due to a gas leak and partially destroyed two apartments.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the incident.