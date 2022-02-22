Gas exporters working for 'reliable' supplies as Ukraine crisis worsens

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Qatar's emir said major gas exporting nations were working to ensure "credible and reliable" supplies as he hosted a forum overshadowed by the worsening crisis in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said the 11-nation Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which includes Russia, was striving to preserve stability in world markets, which have been rocked by growing fears of a conflict.

But the group made no immediate promise of extra production for Western Europe, which has sought alternatives to Russian gas as the crisis drives up prices and threatens supplies.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov made no reference to the tensions but he told the forum that "Russian companies are fully committed to existing contracts" for gas supplies.

Russia currently accounts for 40 percent of gas used in Europe, and Qatar five percent.

The United States has asked Qatar to help Europe if Russian gas is cut. But Qatar and other producing countries insist that there are no major reserves that can be diverted to Europe, now paying record prices, unless existing customers, mainly in Asia, agree to give up promised supplies.

Qatar's emir said forum countries were "working hard to ensure a credible and reliable supply of natural gas to world markets and preserve the stability of those markets".

The emir and other speakers called for closer contacts with consumer markets to ensure a stable supply of gas, which the forum has been pushing as an essential part of the global drive towards cleaner energy.

The summit was also attended by presidents and prime ministers from Algeria, Iran, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago.