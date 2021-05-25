UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Kills 7 In Southwest China

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Gas leakage kills 7 in southwest China

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Seven people suffocated to death following a toxic gas leakage at a food-processing factory in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. when a bamboo shoot factory in Changning County in the city of Yibin was undergoing equipment maintenance, the county's publicity department said Tuesday.

The seven victims first slipped into a coma and later died after medical treatment failed to revive them, officials said, adding that another person who was affected in the accident is in a stable condition.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

