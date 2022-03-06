UrduPoint.com

Gas Prices In U.S. Los Angeles County Continue Climb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

LOS ANGELES, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 9.5 U.S. cents Saturday to 5.247 dollars, one day after recording its largest single-day increase since July 2015 of 13.8 cents.

According to figures from the American automobile Association and Oil Price Information Service in Los Angeles County, the most populous county of the United States, the average price of premium gasoline reached 5.511 Dollars and diesel rose to 5.495 dollars.

On Saturday, at one gas station, a gallon of regular gasoline was 6.95 dollars, and a gallon of premium gasoline was 7.55 dollars.

The Los Angeles County average price has risen 31 times in 34 days, increasing 57.8 cents, setting records 27 of the past 29 days. It is 38 cents more than one week ago, 51.3 cents higher than one month ago and 1.471 dollars greater than a year ago.

>