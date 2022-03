London, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Europe and UK natural gas prices hit record highs Monday on supply fears, as the European Union and the United States mull sanctions on Russian energy.

Europe reference Dutch TTF gas price surged more than 60 percent to 345 Euros per megawatt hour in morning deals and UK gas hit 800 pence per therm.