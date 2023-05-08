UrduPoint.com

Gas Smell Reported At School In Japan's Osaka, 51 Students Taken To Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Gas smell reported at school in Japan's Osaka, 51 students taken to hospital

TOKYO, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A gas smell was reported on Monday at an elementary school in Japan's Osaka Prefecture, where dozens of students complained of feeling unwell, local authorities have said.

At around 10 a.m.

local time, a strange gas-like smell was reported at Kamei Elementary School in the city of Yao, Osaka Prefecture, according to local police.

So far, 51 children who complained of poor health conditions have been taken to the hospital after all children were evacuated from the school building, the police reported. No children report severe symptoms.

It has been confirmed that there was no gas leakage in the school building, with the origin of the smell still under investigation, according to local authorities.

Related Topics

Police Poor Osaka Japan Gas All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

1 day ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.