Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1: Swedish Coast Guard

Stockholm, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Sweden's coast guard said Monday it could no longer see any leaks from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Baltic Sea, but a smaller leak from Nord Stream 2 was still visible.

"The larger leak is now no longer visible on the surface while the smaller one instead has increased slightly," the coast guard said in a statement.

The observations were made during an overflight on Monday at around 8:00 am (0600 GMT) of the two pipelines suspected to have been damaged, it added.

"At that time, the smaller leak was approximately 30 metres in diameter," the coast guard said.

A spokesman for the operator of the Nord Stream pipelines, Nord Stream AG, said Saturday that the leaking from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had stopped because an equilibrium had been reached between the gas and water pressure.

All of the leaks, which were discovered on Monday last week, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Both Washington and Moscow have denied responsibility.

Danish authorities had estimated that all the gas trapped in the pipelines would have escaped by Sunday.

Two of the leaks are located in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the two others in the Danish one.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas before they fell victim to apparent sabotage.