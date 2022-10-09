UrduPoint.com

Gasly Furious After Tractor On Japanese GP Track

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Gasly furious after tractor on Japanese GP track

Suzuka, Japan, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :French driver Pierre Gasly reacted furiously after passing a tractor on the track at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, on the same Suzuka circuit where Jules Bianchi suffered a fatal accident.

Gasly said he could have been killed after encountering the vehicle, which was deployed to recover Carlos Sainz's car after the Spaniard crashed in heavy rain on a chaotic first lap.

The race was red-flagged on the third lap and had not restarted more than an hour later as rain continued to fall.

French driver Bianchi suffered a fatal crash at Suzuka in October 2014 when he collided with a tractor crane that was recovering a car.

He underwent emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma, but never recovered and died in July 2015.

McLaren driver Lando Norris said the incident involving Gasly in terrible visibility was "unacceptable" in a tweet posted on social media as he waited for the race to restart.

"How's this happened?" he tweeted.

"We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this." The governing body FIA said the incident would be investigated after the race.

Gasly was also under investigation for allegedly speeding under red flag conditions, having pitted to remove an advertising board that had lodged on the front of his car after Sainz had dislodged it, and then trying to catch the field behind the safety car.

Sainz said: "Even behind a Safety Car we are going at 100 or 150kph and still at those speeds we don't see nothing.

"I still don't know why we keep risking, in these conditions, having a tractor on track. You were going to red flag it anyway, so why risk it?" Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the incident was "totally unacceptable".

"We lost Jules Bianchi here eight years ago and that should never, ever happen," he told Sky sports F1.

"There needs to be a full investigation into why there was a recovery vehicle on the circuit."

Related Topics

Accident Sports Social Media Driver Vehicle Car Died Same Pierre Federal Investigation Agency July October Sunday 2015 Christian Race

Recent Stories

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

25 minutes ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

28 minutes ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

32 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

42 minutes ago
 From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawa ..

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.