BEIJING, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:Alexander Gassner of Germany won Monday's men's skeleton test event ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Gassner, who led in both of his two runs, finished in two minutes, 3.26 seconds, followed by Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt in 2:03.65.

Gassner's compatriot Axel Jungk finished third in 2:03.70.