GASTAT Publishes International Trade report for Q1 2023

Riyadh, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) published on Thursday the Kingdom's International Trade Report for the first quarter of 2023.

According to the published data, overall merchandise exports decreased by 14.6% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. The value of exports amounted to SAR 313.5 billion in Q1 2023, down from SAR 367.1 billion in Q1 2022. This decrease originated mainly from oil exports, which fell by SAR 43.1 billion or 14.9% in the same period, decreasing to SAR 245.4 billion from SAR 288.5 billion in Q1 2022.

Non-oil exports including re-exports decreased by 13.3% compared to Q1 2022, decreasing to SAR 68.

1 billion from SAR 78.6 billion in Q1 2022. Merchandise imports increased by 18.1% (SAR 28.5 billion) in Q1 2023. The value of imports amounted to SAR 186.4 billion in Q1 2023 compared to SAR 157.9 billion in Q1 2022.

GASTAT is the only official reference for statistical data and information in Saudi Arabia. It designs and implements field surveys, conducts statistical studies and research, analyses data, information, and documents and archives all documentation containing information and statistical data on all aspects of life in Saudi Arabia. It carries out all statistical work, including any technical oversights of the statistical sector.