GASTAT: Saudi Economy Grows By 8.7% In 2022 And 5.4% In Q4 Of 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) issued on its official website www.stats.gov.sa on Tuesday, 31 January 2023, the flash estimates report on the GDP growth rate for the year 2022 and flash estimates of the GDP for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.

According to flash estimates, the real GDP during the fourth quarter of 2022 grew by 5.4% compared to Q4 of 2021, and the real GDP during 2022 grew by 8.7% compared to the previous year, 2021.

The results of the report indicated that the real GDP of oil activities grew by 6.1% during the fourth quarter of the year 2022, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, 2021. The real GDP of oil activities during 2022 grew by 15.4% compared to the previous year, 2021.

The real GDP of non-oil activities grew by 6.2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The real GDP of non-oil activities during 2022 increased by 5.4% compared to last year, 2021.

The report showed that the seasonally adjusted real GDP increased by 1.5% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

It is worth noting that GASTAT is the only official statistical reference for statistical data and information in Saudi Arabia. It carries out all the statistical work in addition to the technical oversight of the statistical sector. It also designs and implements field surveys, conducts statistical studies and research, analyzes data and information, and documents and archives all works of information and statistical data covering all aspects of life in Saudi Arabia from its multiple sources. Data are written, classified, and analyzed; their indicators are extracted as well.

