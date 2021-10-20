UrduPoint.com

Gates Foundation Invests $120 Mn For Covid Pill Access

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Gates Foundation invests $120 mn for Covid pill access

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Wednesday announced an investment of up to $120 million in an effort to speed up low-income countries' access to a new anti-Covid drug.

The treatment, a pill called molnupiravir developed by US lab Merck, reduces the risk of hospitalization by half in Covid-19 patients who take it in their first few days of infection, the company has said, and could be even more effective at preventing deaths from the virus.

The money from the Gates Foundation would be used to encourage the production of generic forms of the drug by other companies, especially in India, to which Merck has already granted such licenses.

"This commitment builds on the foundation's ongoing efforts... to increase access to Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and tests by supporting R&D, regulatory work, at-risk manufacturing and product delivery," the foundation said in a statement Wednesday.

The drug, which as a tablet is easier to administer than other existing intravenous treatment options, could offer another important pandemic-fighting opportunity for countries that are still struggling to access enough vaccines for their populations.

The food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently reviewing the medication for approval in the United States.

Merck has predicted it will be able to produce enough doses to make 10 million courses of treatment by the end of the year.

But the roll-out risks following the same trajectory as the anti-Covid vaccines, going almost entirely to rich countries first, with low-income countries left scrambling.

"The global supply (of vaccines) was bought up in wealthier countries," Trevor Mundel, president of the Global Health Division at the Gates Foundation, told AFP.

Getting other companies to produce generics could mean there will be more doses to go around, he said.

"Some of them have said 'We can easily do 10 million courses a month if we get up to our high capacity,'" Mundel said.

"But the problem is that they probably won't do that until they see what the demand is and who will be paying for this. So that's what we want to accelerate, we want them to not wait" to start production.

And the Gates Foundation has already helped some of those companies "have a way to make the drug which is much simpler and much more cost effective. And we've given that technology to the generics manufacturers," Mundel said.

The foundation will also fund a communications campaign around the drug, so that it is well-known and will be used appropriately in the countries where it will be distributed.

Related Topics

India Technology Company Same United States Money From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2021

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

8 hours ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

8 hours ago
 Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

9 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.