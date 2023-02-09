Gatland drops Lions trio for Scotland Six Nations trip

London, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Wales coach Warren Gatland has dropped three British and Irish Lions forwards -- Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric -- from a revamped starting lineup for Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland.

The hugely experienced trio have won nearly 350 Wales caps between them, while also making 18 Test appearances for the Lions.

Flanker Tipuric and lock Jones have been omitted completely from the matchday 23 for the game at Murrayfield, with No. 8 Faletau relegated to the bench.

Gatland has made the dramatic changes after his second spell as Wales coach started with a 34-10 defeat by Ireland in their Six Nations opener in Cardiff last weekend.