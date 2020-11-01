UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaudu Climbs To Victory On 11th Stage Of Vuelta, Roglic Keeps Lead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Gaudu climbs to victory on 11th stage of Vuelta, Roglic keeps lead

La Farrapona, Espagne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Frenchman David Gaudu won the 11th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday on the slopes of La Farrapona as Primoz Roglic finished in a group with his main rivals to retain the overall lead.

Gaudu, who rides for Groupama, pulled away from Spaniard Marc Soler of Movistar in the final metres.

The two were the survivors of a long breakaway on a mountainous ride from Villaviciosa. Soler jumped to sixth in the standings which Slovenian Roglic of Jumbo-Visma tops, although he remains tied on time with Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz of Ineos.

Related Topics

David Lead From

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

39 minutes ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

1 hour ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

1 hour ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

1 hour ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.