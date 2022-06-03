UrduPoint.com

Gauff Becomes Youngest Slam Finalist For 18 Years At French Open

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Gauff becomes youngest Slam finalist for 18 years at French Open

Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Coco Gauff will face world number one Iga Swiatek for the French Open title after the teenager eased into her maiden Grand Slam final with a straight-sets victory over Martina Trevisan on Thursday.

The 18-year-old American claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win in a nervous match which saw both players featuring in a major semi-final for the first time.

Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

"I think I'm a little bit in shock right now," said Gauff. I didn't know how to react after the match. I'm lost for words." The players made 37 unforced errors between them in a poor first set before Gauff upped her game in the second.

The 18th seed will be a heavy underdog against Swiatek, who is on a 34-match winning streak, in Saturday's showpiece match.

But she will have nothing to lose as she bids to become the youngest Slam winner since Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in London 18 years ago.

"I'm just going to go into it like another match," Gauff added.

"Yeah, it's a Grand Slam final but there are so many things going on in the world right now, especially in the US, so I don't think it's worth stressing about it." Unseeded Italian Trevisan saw her fine tournament and 10-match unbeaten run end with a whimper, as she served four double faults and made 36 unforced errors.

Gauff made a fast start and broke in the third game for an early advantage.

She became rattled though after failing to persuade the umpire to overturn a controversial line call as errors flew off both players' racquets.

But Gauff composed herself to take the set with a run of three straight games.

Trevisan was broken four times in a row, winning just three points in those games as her serve was taken apart.

The world number 59 took a medical timeout before the second set to have her thigh strapped, but Gauff took total control of the match when she won a 14-minute game with a backhand winner for a 3-1 lead.

She went on to secure a final berth in style, breaking yet again before a hold to love.

jc/dj

Related Topics

World Poor Fine London Lead Maria Sharapova National University Wimbledon Love Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Guterres Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen

Guterres Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen

24 minutes ago
 US Cancels $6Bln in Federal Loans for Students Sca ..

US Cancels $6Bln in Federal Loans for Students Scammed by Corinthian Colleges - ..

24 minutes ago
 Gauff becomes youngest Slam finalist for 18 years ..

Gauff becomes youngest Slam finalist for 18 years at French Open

25 minutes ago
 Seen from space, the snow-capped Alps are going gr ..

Seen from space, the snow-capped Alps are going green

25 minutes ago
 New Zealand fight back after rookie Potts strikes ..

New Zealand fight back after rookie Potts strikes for England

25 minutes ago
 IT Park near Jinnah airport to be launched soon: I ..

IT Park near Jinnah airport to be launched soon: IT Minister

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.