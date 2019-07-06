Gauff counts on talent, not fate or destiny, for success

(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Teen sensation Coco Gauff does not believe either fate or destiny will play a role if she is to go on and win Wimbledon and it will be solely down to her own talent.

The 15-year-old may not have produced her most assured performance on Friday but she showed real mettle in staying in the match and saving two match points before beating Slovenian Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 in just under three hours.

Gauff -- who jumped in the air in delight while her parents saluted her from the players box her mother chest pumping -- next plays former world number one Simona Halep.

But win or lose on Monday it will be down to her and not outside forces.

"I don't really believe in fate and destiny," she said.

"I feel like you can kind of change your own world.

"Like sometimes fate can always not be a good thing.

"Sometimes fate can be a bad thing. I try not to think of it as my destiny or whatever." Gauff, who at 15 was the youngest player to qualify for the women's singles, said there could be negative results if she felt it was her destiny to win the title.

"I feel like if I do think about it like that, then my head's going to get big," she said.

"I'm always hearing. You're going to do this one day, do that one day.

"If I kind of relax now, then that won't happen. I try not to think of it like that."Gauff, who started proceedings at the press conference by advising people to stream US rapper Jaden Smith's newly-released album, said that the tough defeats she has had along the way since she took up a racquet aged eight have been a learning curve.