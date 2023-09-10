Open Menu

Gauff Defeats Muchova To Reach US Open Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Gauff defeats Muchova to reach US Open final

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :American teenager Coco Gauff shrugged off a 50-minute stoppage caused by climate protesters to power into the US Open final on Thursday with a straight sets defeat of Karolina Muchova.

The 19-year-old from Florida advanced to her first final at Flushing Meadows after winning 6-4, 7-5 in a semi-final that took nearly three hours to complete due to disruption by protests.

Gauff will face either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or compatriot Madison Keys in Saturday's final, who play later on Thursday.

Gauff later revealed she was expecting protests during the tournament, but said she remained unfazed by treating the interruption like a weather delay.

"I thought it'd be in the final, I just treated it like a rain delay," she told ESPN.

"In DC and Cincinnati people were passing out (because of the heat)... so I treated it like that." The American youngster will be targeting her first Grand Slam title after battling to victory on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Gauff, who is now the youngest American woman to reach the US Open final since her idol Serena Williams in 1999, had looked to be cruising towards victory in the first set.

The teenager broke Muchova twice early on to race into a 5-1 lead.

But her Czech opponent regained her composure and turned the tables as the fluency returned to her powerful groundstrokes.

Muchova fought back to break, cutting Gauff's lead to 5-4 after the teenager had twice served for the set.

However Muchova then faltered and Gauff broke back to clinch the first set when her rival hammered a backhand return into the net.

The second set was only one game old when environmental activists disrupted play, chanting "End fossil fuels". One of the protesters glued themselves to the floor of the stands, forcing a 50-minute stoppage.

When the players returned, a tense second set unfolded.

Muchova held off a match point in the 10th game to level at 5-5 before Gauff held for a 6-5 lead.

Muchova then saved four more match points on her serve before finally succumbing on the sixth match point, hammering a backhand return long to leave Gauff victorious.

Related Topics

Weather Lead Madison Cincinnati Florida Women From Race Court US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victi ..

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victims of earthquake

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Lead ..

Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Leaders Declaration on Food System ..

2 hours ago
 G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-h ..

G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-hosted WTO Ministerial Conferen ..

2 hours ago
 Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: Germ ..

Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: German official

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplac ..

Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplace discrimination

3 hours ago
 Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

4 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between In ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between India, Pakistan

5 hours ago
 RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE ..

RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE to promote digital payments i ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in I ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in India

6 hours ago
 Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing pla ..

Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing plans to implement social respons ..

7 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India in Super 4 today

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds f ..

Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds for trade growth

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous