Gauff Ousts Sabalenka To Advance To Italian Open Quarter-finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Gauff ousts Sabalenka to advance to Italian Open quarter-finals

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :US teenager Coco Gauff on Thursday ousted Madrid winner Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to advance to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday.

Belarus' Sabalenka, the world number four and seventh seed, fell 7-5, 6-3 to the 17-year-old Gauff, ranked 35, who reached her fourth quarter-final of the year.

Six of the top ten WTA players have already exited the Foro Italico including second-seed Naomi Osaka of Japan, four-time Rome winner Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova.

Defending champion Simona Halep, the third seed, was forced out with a calf injury in her second round match.

Gauff will play either world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia or Russian Veronika Kudermetova for a place in her second semi-final this year after Adelaide.

