UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gauff Ousts Siniakova To Meet Wang In Parma Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Gauff ousts Siniakova to meet Wang in Parma final

Parma, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :American teenager Coco Gauff battled past Katerina Siniakova in three sets on Friday to set up a meeting with China's Wang Qiang in the final of the WTA tournament in Parma.

Third seed Gauff won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 against 68th-ranked Siniakova in just over two hours to reach the second final of her career after Linz which she won in 2019.

Wang, seeded sixth, came from 1-5 down in the second set and saved three set points against American Sloane Stephens for a 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) win in 1hr 46min.

For 17-year-old Gauff and Wang, 29, it will be a first meeting and also a first final for both on clay a week before the French Open in Roland Garros.

Gauff reached a career-high world number 30 after her run to the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome last week where she was eliminated by eventual winner Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Wang has hit form this week after a poor start to 2021, and is looking for her third WTA title, and first outside China, since late 2018.

Related Topics

World Poor China Linz Parma Rome Poland 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

2 hours ago

Protest rallies galore in Islamabad to condemn Isr ..

10 minutes ago

US Joined by 6 Central, Southern European Nations ..

10 minutes ago

Govt trying to provide maximum facilities to farme ..

10 minutes ago

IUCN-backed body welcomes Pakistan's selection as ..

10 minutes ago

PTI organized rally to show solidarity with Palest ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.