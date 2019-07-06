Gauff saves match points to reach Wimbledon last 16

(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Teen sensation Coco Gauff showed remarkable resilience in saving two match points to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon, beating Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 on Friday.

The 15-year-old, who had already claimed the scalps of Venus Williams and 2017 semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova, was not as assured as in her previous performances.

However, her 28-year-old opponent let her nerves overcome her at the most crucial moment, double faulting on her second match point in the second set.

Gauff will play former world number one Simona Halep of Romania for a place in the last eight.