UrduPoint.com

Gauff Sets Up Blockbuster Raducanu Clash At Australian Open

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Gauff sets up blockbuster Raducanu clash at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Coco Gauff raced into the second round of the Australian Open to set up a blockbuster clash with Emma Raducanu after a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova on Monday.

Former US Open champion Raducanu, who is unseeded at Melbourne Park, beat German Tamara Korpatsch, 6-3, 6-2, barely 10 days after exiting the Auckland event in tears with an ankle injury.

Gauff, 18, won in Auckland and said she could empathise with the pressure the young British star comes under ahead of their first meeting on tour.

"I talk to her (Raducanu) pretty much at all the tournaments," seventh seed Gauff told reporters after breezing through in an hour and 15 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"Obviously I was a lot younger when I got the attention, so I definitely think handling it at an older age is a little bit easier than at 15.

"But also, at the same time, I didn't win a Slam. I'm not British, and wasn't the first British woman to do that in I don't know how many years.

"I definitely can relate to bursting onto the scene and dealing with some pressure but I don't think to that level." Raducanu, 20, who stunned the tennis world by emerging from qualifying to win the US Open in 2021 but has struggled on tour since, said she couldn't wait to test herself against Gauff.

"Yeah, I'm really looking forward to this match," Raducanu told reporters.

"I'm very up for it. Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she's playing well.

"I think we're both good, young players, we're both coming through -- part of the next generation of tennis really -- it's going to be a great match." The two young stars have never faced off before, but there is mutual respect, with both having emerged onto the world scene at an early age.

"I mean, I know her a fair bit," said Raducanu. "Off the court, she's really nice and friendly and really down-to-earth. Yeah, she's cool." Gauff wasted no time Monday in stamping her authority on 46th-ranked Siniakova, breaking the Czech in the fourth and sixth games to take the opening set 6-1 in 22 minutes.

She had to work much harder in the second set, breaking back immediately after going 4-2 down and then again for a 5-4 lead.

She secured the match in an hour and 15 minutes on her seventh match point after a final game that lasted more than 10 minutes.

Gauff would become the youngest Australian Open champion since 16-year-old Martina Hingis in 1997 if she lifts the winner's Daphne Akhurst Cup on January 28.

Related Topics

Tennis World German Young Melbourne Nice Auckland Same Lead January Women Australian Open Event All From Court US Open

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

41 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

1 hour ago
 Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

1 hour ago
 Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana ..

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.